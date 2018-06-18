AL Supreme Court upholds Oscar Doster's death sentence

A federal grand jury has indicted an Alabama man in an alleged 10-year scam involving surplus federal computers.More >>
A serious sentence was handed down to a Montgomery man convicted of robbing a gas station in 2017.More >>
An Alabama sexual abuse fugitive was captured in Florida by U.S. Marshals two weeks ago.More >>
The Greenville Walmart will reopen soon, though not for overnight hours, as crews work to repair damage and restock shelves after a juvenile set a fire inside the store.More >>
Police have released the names of the victims and suspect in a shooting that left three people dead outside the Tallassee Walmart Tuesday morning.More >>
One man is dead and another is recovering after a shooting in Montgomery early Friday morning.More >>
Jacab Irving, 28, is wanted for murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Timothy Martinez, according to CrimeStoppers.More >>
The latest record-setting grand jury report in Montgomery County showed alarming trends, including a significant increase in the number of cases involving the financial exploitation of senior citizens.More >>
Police in Union Springs are asking for the community's help in solving a shooting investigation. Last Friday evening, police say there was a shooting on Seale Street.More >>
A missing Montgomery 18-year-old who was found murdered in Butler County was pregnant, according to her ex-boyfriend’s arrest documents.More >>
