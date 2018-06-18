AL Supreme Court upholds Oscar Doster's death sentence

The Alabama Supreme Court decided Friday to uphold the 2006 conviction and death sentence of Oscar Doster.

According to his 2006 trial, Doster, 43, and three others escaped from the Covington County Jail in 2002. After escaping, Doster and Bobby O'Lee Phillips stole guns and ammunition from a vacant trailer, which they then used to kill Paul LeMaster.

The two then stole LeMaster's truck and committed a string of burglaries throughout Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

The duo was caught by Texas State Troopers two weeks after their escape.

In 2005, before he went on trial, Doster again escaped and committed another string of crimes only to be recaptured in California after a motorcycle crash.

"Everywhere Mr. Doster went, chaos ensued," Greg Gambril, the district attorney of the time, recalled in 2010.

In 2006, Doster and Phillips were convicted and sentenced to death.

Doster's attempts to reverse his sentence and convictions through appeals have been rejected, and Friday, the Supreme Court of Alabama denied his appeal again.

