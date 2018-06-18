3 arrested after theft at Millbrook Walmart, police pursuit down - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

3 arrested after theft at Millbrook Walmart, police pursuit down I-65

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo) (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
MILLBROOK, AL (WSFA) -

Millbrook officers arrested three people Monday after a theft at Walmart and subsequent chase by authorities. 

According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, Cornelius J. Hall, 26, Joshua C. Hoston, 23, and Bernisha L. Simington, 18, were arrested and charged with theft of property in the third degree. All three are from Montgomery.

Johnson said officers responded to the Walmart on a call of a theft of property that had just occurred. The officers spotted a man fleeing toward and getting into a black 2015 Volvo SUV; the vehicle fled the parking lot, turning onto Highway 14 and getting on Interstate 65 toward Montgomery. 

The SUV traveled southbound then veered onto the right-hand shoulder, losing control and running into the woods next to Robert Trent Jones Golf Course. Two men left the vehicle and fled the scene. They were apprehended, along with two women who remained at the scene. One of the woman was later released without charges.

Stolen electronics and a loaded handgun were found in the vehicle. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen out of Montgomery. 

Hall, Hoston and Simington were taken to the Millbrook Police Department, where they were charged. They were then processed and taken to the Elmore County Jail. Additional charges are anticipated. 

