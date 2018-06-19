Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Benefit brings largest turnout to date

The 21st annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Benefit at Capitol Hill in Prattville saw the biggest turnout to date. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The 21st annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Benefit at Capitol Hill in Prattville saw the biggest turnout to date.

Sixty-six teams spread out over two courses for the event.

This year's hosts were former Alabama Crimson Tide standouts Antonio Langham and Andrew Zow.

Langham was a teammate of the late Kevin Turner's in Tuscaloosa in the early 90's.

"I'm not here for a tournament of a teammate or a friend but for a brother. Just to be here as a host, I know Siran [Stacy] did it last year and just to be here for Kevin and his family is something that I couldn't turn down. I wouldn't turn down and I refused to turn down. It is for a great cause, and I know it's something that Kevin, he loved it, he enjoyed it, and I had to be a part of it," stated Langham.

Zow played quarterback at Alabama from 1998-2001.

"To give back is what we are here for anyways. To make this world a better place then what you found it. Kevin did that. When you get an opportunity to give back to kids and to the community, it doesn't matter what side of the line you are on, I think you just go out and you do because that is what we are here for," Zow said.

Zow is now the head football coach at Calera High School. Langham serves as the defensive backs coach at Calera.

Money raised from this event goes to the Coach a Child Scholarship Fund.

