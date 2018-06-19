Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Benefit brings largest turnout to date

Turkey's official news agency says a court has accepted an indictment charging the father of NBA player Enes Kanter with "membership in a terror group."More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits open up the second half of their season Thursday night against the Birmingham Barons.More >>
After being drafted in the 5th round of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month, Lockridge earned a prestigious honor Wednesday.More >>
Kathy McVay says she was at Monday night's Phillies game when the team's mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher.More >>
One Mississippi State baseball fan didn't let a rain delay drown his sense of humor and he took an opportunity to troll his wife in the process.More >>
The 21st annual Kevin Turner Prattville YMCA Golf Benefit at Capitol Hill in Prattville saw the biggest turnout to date.More >>
Trelanne Moore-Powell has been named the new women's basketball head coach at Tuskegee University.More >>
