Hot, humid weather continues

We're two days away from the official start of summer, but the weather around here is getting off to a head start.

The heat is definitely on across the area. Temperatures are hanging out in the lower to mid 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s with even a couple of 100s .

Rain has been hard to come by here recently, and that will continue to be the case at least through Wednesday. Showers and storms will be very few and very far between across the region, but those fortunate enough to wind up under one should get a very generous soaking.

Rain coverage rises once again Thursday and Friday to 50%. With the increased rain chance, temperatures fall slightly into the lower 90s.

The relief unfortunately doesn't last very long... The heat really begins to crank up through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures by the beginning of next week will be in the middle 90s and slowly inching closer and closer the upper 90s. Rain once again becomes widely scattered and random in nature, similar to the pattern we are seeing right now.

Now for a journey off the beaten path just a little bit with a random interesting weather tidbit...

Tomorrow will be two months since the last day without a single severe weather report anywhere in the United States. April 20 was the last day the Storm Prediction Center produced a blank severe weather report map.

Today got off to a slow start with no severe weather reports through around 1:30 this afternoon. Since then reports have quickly been on the rise, primarily with hail reports across central Colorado.

We'll have to wait another day to see another blank storm reports map. It goes to show that you still have to keep an eye out for severe weather, even in the summer months!

Zack Webster, WSFA Weather Intern

