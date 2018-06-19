Guest Editorial: Fund and Food Drive - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

opinion

Guest Editorial: Fund and Food Drive

The Summer Fund and Food Drive takes place on Friday (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Summer Fund and Food Drive takes place on Friday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

By: Rich Deem, Montgomery Area Food Bank

This coming Friday will be an exciting day for us at the Montgomery Area Food Bank. The good folks here at WSFA 12 News will once again unite with our friends at Dixie Electric cooperative to conduct their annual summer food & fund drive. 

Like last year, the event will be held at Renfroe’s Market off EastChase Parkway and Chantilly. As usual, WSFA is making the clarion call to our family and friends through-out the river region to reach into your hearts and help our neighbors in need.

While we’ve always been amazed by your response, last year we were truly blessed by your miraculous, record-setting support. I've been talking about it for the past year. It may sound cliché but the absolute truth is without your support we simply could not do what we do.

Our entire network is based upon voluntary, empathetic support.

Our mission is to feed hope across Alabama. That mission begins right here in Montgomery, our surrounding counties and the river region as a whole. I would like to challenge individuals, churches, civic groups and corporations to continue to partner with us as we seek to solve the hunger problem in Alabama.

We look forward to seeing you on Friday.

