ASPS: Botox most popular non-surgical cosmetic procedure

By Judd Davis, Anchor / Reporter
Botox most popular procedure
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, botox is the most popular non-surgical cosmetic procedure on the market.

It used to be geared just toward older women, but now, that's not really the case.

Jeff Goldstein owns the laser lounge spa. He says he sees more and more younger people.

"We're starting to see 20-year-olds, 25-year-olds come in," Goldstien explains. "of wanting to have less wrinkles before they begin, before they get too deep."

Goldstein says botox in your 20s can prevent the wrinkles from forming in your 30s, 40s, and 50s.

"By getting it injected it eases those muscles it relaxes the muscles, so the wrinkles never get deep enough,” Goldstein says.

He says people typically get botox two to three times a year, a sometimes-pricey procedure but for millennials with tighter purse strings, you have the option of baby botox.

"Which is a smaller amount to prevent those subtle wrinkles or to prevent further wrinkles we definitely do a smaller treatment which would cost less," Goldstien says.

Around $100 for that route and if you don't want botox in your face, Goldstein says there's another option that's 'no sweat.'

"So basically botox gets injected into the armpits, actually attacks the sweat glands, relaxes those and the sweat glands turn off.  So the medical term we use is hyperhydrosis and that's what's treated." Goldstein says.

"It's a small needle, it's a 32-gauge needle which is an insulin needle," Goldstein said. "It's really not that painful, especially because it can be iced prior to injection."

But as is often said, beauty is pain.

Goldstein says botox can cause issues if it's injected improperly, so make sure you find someone certified, like a medical doctor or physician assistant.

