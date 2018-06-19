Victims had protective order against Tallassee murder-suicide suspect

The shooting scene was contained to the parking lot and did not involve any incident inside the store. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)

The shooting scene is located in Tallassee, a city about 25 miles outside Montgomery. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Multiple law enforcement officers are on the scene of the shooting, which is being investigated as a double murder, suicide. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The mayor of Tallassee, Alabama said it appears the shooter crashed into a car in the parking lot, killed two people, then killed himself. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The two women who were shot and killed in a Tallassee Walmart parking lot Tuesday morning had just been granted a protective order against the suspect.

Police have identified the victims as Tresea Miller, 58, and Barbara Buttles, 75. The suspect, who died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, is Harold Miller, 65. Police have ruled the case a murder-suicide.

A judge granted the protective order for Tresea Miller, her 23-year-old son and Buttles against Harold Miller. The protective order was granted this week, according to court records.

In the protective order, it indicates Tresea Miller and Harold Miller were married and had a divorce pending. In the document, Tresea Miller says she was verbally abused for 43 years.

Police confirmed there was a previous history of domestic incidents between the family members.

One of the couple's sons, not the one listed in the protective order, told WSFA 12 News there were no signs this would happen. The son said he doesn't believe this was premeditated by his father, adding that his father loved his mother. He admitted there were issues in the marriage, but there was nothing out of the ordinary recently. The son also confirmed Barbara Buttles is his grandmother.

Police believe Harold Miller shot the two women multiple times while they were in a vehicle and then turned the gun on himself.

Authorities were called to the shooting near the Walmart garden center at 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene, Harold Miller was found dead in the parking lot. Tresea Miller and Buttles, who were inside a vehicle, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Tallassee Mayor Johnny Hammock said the suspect crashed his vehicle into the victims' vehicle in the parking lot. The man then got out of his vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the other vehicle.

Multiple law enforcement units responded to the scene and focused on a white SUV. The vehicle was covered with a large sheet to shield the bodies from public view while authorities processed the scene.

The shooting was contained to "a remote part of the parking lot not close to the front door," Tallassee Police Chief Matthew Higgins said and did not affect anyone shopping inside the store.

Walmart spokesperson Casey Staheli said "We're saddened by what happened and our thoughts go out to the family and friends of those who were lost.”

City, county, state, and federal authorities are involved with the investigation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed it was assisting at the state level.

On the federal level, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) also confirmed it is involved.

Michael Knight with the ATF's Office of Public and Governmental Affairs said the ATF's Crime Gun Intelligence resources are being used to trace the firearm and any spent bullets or cartridges in its national database in an effort to determine if the gun has ever been used in previous crimes.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there are resources available to help. You can call the Alabama Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-650-6522 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for more information.



