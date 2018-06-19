Case continues 14 years after remains of Opelika man found - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Case continues 14 years after remains of Opelika man found

Andrew James Barnett Jr. (Source: Opelika Police Department) Andrew James Barnett Jr. (Source: Opelika Police Department)
OPELIKA, AL (WSFA) -

Sunday marked the 14th anniversary of the disappearance and suspicious death of Opelika man Andrew James Barnett Jr.

In September 2016, Opelika officers recovered human remains behind Bennett’s Trailer Park, located in the 1300 block of South Long Street. The remains were later identified as belonging to Barnett.

Police are still trying to solve this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 344-705-5220. You can also call the secret witness hotline at 344-745-8665.

Barnett was initially reported missing in June 2004.

