Former Alabama defensive lineman sees painting unveiled in his honor

It was 90s night out at Riverwalk Stadium and the Biscuits had a special guest on hand. Rapper Flavor Flav threw out the ceremonial first pitch, or should we say the first and second pitch.More >>
Sexton was one-and-done at Alabama, but he helped the Crimson Tide team make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012 while averaging 19.2 points per game.More >>
Turkey's official news agency says a court has accepted an indictment charging the father of NBA player Enes Kanter with "membership in a terror group."More >>
Collin Sexton has joined the brotherhood that is the National Basketball Association. The Alabama freshman guard was selected with the 8th overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in Thursday's NBA Draft.More >>
