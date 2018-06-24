AutoZone Liberty Bowl awards Distinguished Citizen Award to Priscilla Presley

Every year the AutoZone Liberty Bowl awards a Distinguished Citizen Award.

It's the most prestigious award given by the committee in charge of the seventh oldest college football bowl game in the country.

This year's Distinguished Citizen Award winner is Priscilla Presley.

The former wife of Elvis is a business entrepreneur, actress, producer, author, and philanthropist.

She joins the likes of St. Jude Children's Hospital founder Danny Thomas, Nobel Prize Recipient Dr. Peter Doherty, and legendary college football head coach Bear Bryant in receiving the honor.

"The AutoZone Liberty Bowl has done so much, and has honored so many distinguished people. For me to be a part of that is a big honor, and I know their affiliations with St. Jude, which again has done so much for children, being a part of this city. So this is just another addition for me actually, when I'm being honored, to really be proud to be among all those others that have accepted," she said.

The 60th AutoZone Liberty Bowl will be played December 31st, featuring teams from the SEC and Big 12.

Copyright 2018 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.