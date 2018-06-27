AL woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers. In May Kayla Rahn underwent surgery to remove a 50-pound ovarian cyst.

Rahn said persistent stomach issues impacted even the most normal day-to-day activities.

"I couldn't even walk to my car without losing my breath," said Kayla Rahn.

Medical professionals told her the solution to the problems she was experiencing was weight loss.

"I had been trying to lose weight for about a year, but I was gaining weight," said Rahn.

The 30-year-old said she was even getting asked the question no woman wants to hear from strangers.

"I legit looked like I was a solid 9 months pregnant. We went to dinner and someone asked me if I was having twins. It was frustrating and rough," said Rahn.

When the pain got overwhelming in May, Rahn's mother took her to the ER at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery. After a series of tests, a large mass was found in one of her ovaries.

"I do remember telling my mom and busting out crying they were going to fix it. I knew something was wrong," said Rahn.

Rahn immediately underwent surgery. At that time, doctors removed a 50-pound cyst.

"The technical diagnosis; it was a mucinous cystadenoma. It is a benign condition," said OB-GYN at Jackson Hospital Dr. Gregory Jones.

Dr. Jones was in the operating room. He said this is something he has seen before, but the size was surprising.

"This is one of the largest I have ever seen or certainly removed," said Jones. "We are very excited things went well for her."

With this burden lifted this young woman has a new lease on life.

"As soon as I got home and was able to move a little, I tried every shirt I had on and it was awesome," said Rahn. "This dress I have on, I actually have not been able to wear in a year."

Rahn hopes her story will encourage others to listen to their bodies when something doesn't seem right.

Dr. Jones encourages everyone to be their own advocates for patient care. If something is not right, continue to bring it up with your physician. Remember you have several physicians taking care of you ranging from your primary care physician to sub-specialist. Sometimes reviewing your concerns consistently is in your best interest.

