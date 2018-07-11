Saban, Malzahn land on preseason watch list

Wednesday, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn were named to the preseason watch list for the 2018 Dodd Trophy along with 18 fellow college football coaches from the ACC, Big 10, Big 12, Mountain West, PAC-12, SEC and Notre Dame.

The list is of coaches who are well represented by their players, but not for their play on the field.

The Dodd Trophy is presented to the nation's top coach who stresses scholarship, leadership and integrity from their players. Three things said to be the pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.

This list was selected by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and takes into account the graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2018 season and Academic Progress Rate.

Saban is a previous winner of the award, winning it back in 2014.

Other SEC coaches to land on the list include Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and South Carolina's Will Muschamp.

