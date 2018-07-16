SECMD18: Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M take center stage on Day 1

The unofficial start to the college football season is kicking off in Atlanta this year instead of Hoover.More >>
Welcome to SEC Media Days Jimbo Fisher!More >>
The AUM Dixie Debs All-Stars have won the 2018 Alabama Dixie Softball State Championship and will soon represent the state for the second year in a row at the Dixie Softball World Series in Alexandria, Louisiana.More >>
The 34th annual SEC Media Days begins Monday in Atlanta at the College Football Hall of Fame. There will be 14 SEC head coaches, as well as 42 players (three from each team) and more than 1,000 credentialed media in attendance.More >>
About 10 months after having a baby, Serena Williams plays in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber.More >>
"This year's focus every day is getting better every day, There's no focus on winning or losing."More >>
A gesture from Troy head football coach Neal Brown is making waves in the social media world.More >>
Over the last few months, Hal Dove has won the state championship at Houston Academy and captured the Future Masters title.More >>
The Trinity Wildcats are entering year number two under head coach Barry Loyal.More >>
