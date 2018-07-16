SECMD18: Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M take center stage on Day 1

The unofficial start to the college football season is kicking off in Atlanta this year instead of Hoover. SEC Media Days got things going with Texas A&M, Kentucky and LSU.

Both Kentucky and LSU have head coaches returning to their programs. Mark Stoops is heading into his sixth season with the Wildcats and Ed Orgeron heading into year number three with LSU.

Kentucky is coming off their second consecutive 7-6 season, so now it's time to bump things up to the next level. Mark Stoops took a one-dimensional and flat Kentucky team to being competitive in the SEC East.

"I think it's a constant grind to change the culture. Changing the climate is very easy and everybody loves that with the change. The positive energy is easy when you change a climate. Deep rooted culture that's been somewhere positive or negative that's been somewhere for 50, 70, 100 years, that's deep. That takes a lot of work and that's something I'm proud of that we've been able to do is change the culture," said Stoops.

Kentucky opens with Central Michigan, then they travel to the Swamp, a place where a 31-year consecutive losing streak to the Gators lives on.

The higher you climb in the college football coaching ladder, the smaller the world actually gets. Coach Stoops was the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Florida State for Jimbo Fisher, the new Aggies Head Coach.

"Jimbo, there's no doubt he'll do very well at Texas A&M," Stoops said. "You heard me every time I've been here in some form or fashion about some of the things I've learned from my time working with Jimbo. I have great respect for him and the way he goes about his work. There's many things I do at Kentucky that I took from him. As for LSU, they're coming off a 9-4 season and all they want to do is get over the 'hump.'"

The SEC West is stacked and they're ready to be competitive in the SEC West, specifically against Alabama. They haven't beaten the Crimson Tide since 2011, and it's never too early to speculate that week in November.

"They're obviously a very good football team coached well by Coach Saban," Coach Orgeron said. "They've had the number one recruiting class for many years to go, but you know what, we've had some battles with them now. Close is not good enough. I take it back to two years ago. We took it 0-0 heading into the fourth quarter. Give them the credit, they made plays and we didn't. Last year was a physical ballgame and we went toe-to-toe with them. I understand that being the head coach at LSU you have to beat Alabama."

The Bayou Bengals return five guys on both sides of the football and kick off the season big with Miami in Arlington Texas on Sept. 2.

