LSU responds to the naysayers at SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days means a lot of football talk, but nothing in terms of actual football on the field. The Tigers have seen where they stand on paper, but they're anxious to prove everyone wrong once the season starts.



"It's something that we take notice of in terms of how we have to prepare and know that 'hey, a lot of people aren't expecting you to be that good but what are you going to do about it?' You gotta work. We've got to take it a day at a time and if we start looking at it too much, those things start to come true so for us, it's just taking it a day at a time, one practice at a time," said defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence.



"We have to do a lot better and we know that starting from up top to the strength coaches, we all have to do better and we're excited to do it," said LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron. "I think that they hear it right now but when they get to camp, we're going to block out the noise, take it one day at a time and our focus will be on fall camp."

Orgeron says the best part about playing an opponent like Miami to start the season immediately adds a sense of urgency to the off-season.

