SECMD18: LB Keith Holcombe not listed on Alabama's 2018 roster

Linebacker Keith Holcombe was not listed on Alabama's football roster in the Tide's 2018 media guide that was given out at SEC Media Days Monday. As a junior, Holcombe totaled 38 tackles including a team-high 11 special teams stops. Holcombe also plays baseball for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama and head coach Nick Saban will speak to the media Wednesday afternoon at SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.