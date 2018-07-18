SECMD18: Tide players take on SEC Media Days

SEC Media Days number 17 for Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, and his twelfth as the head coach of the Tide.More >>
Tourism leaders say as a result of this week's coaches' conference, downtown hotels are enjoying a 98 percent occupancy rate.More >>
The national champions. It was a topic that was the talk of social media at the end of last season, and it made its way into the conversation at SEC Media Days Wednesday.More >>
The man known for championship ring hat was at the College Football Hall of Fame at 7 a.m., waiting eagerly for Alabama to arrive around noon.More >>
The defending National Champions brought three players to SEC Media Days. Senior running back Damien Harris, redshirt junior Anfernee Jennings and senior offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher.More >>
Jeremy Pruitt is enjoying his first go around as a head coach at SEC Media Days.More >>
Alabama head coach Nick Saban set the record straight at SEC Media Days on Wednesday that his boat did not run out of gas.More >>
The jersey doesn't say much, but it says it all: 2nd and 26.More >>
A 4-8 record is what it took for Butch Jones to be fired in 2017. There wasn't any success from Derek Dooley prior to that. The last coach to win anything at Tennessee of significance is now Athletics Director Phillip Fulmer.More >>
