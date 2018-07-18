SECMD18: Tide players take on SEC Media Days

Running back Damien Harris was the Tide's top rusher in each of the last two years. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The defending National Champions brought three players to SEC Media Days. Senior running back Damien Harris, redshirt junior Anfernee Jennings and senior offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher.

Running back Damien Harris was the Tide's top rusher in each of the last two years, both of which surpassed the 1,000 yard mark.

"I think last season I was a more explosive player. I was able to rip off more explosive runs and be a more explosive player for our offense. I think that's how I improved going to my sophomore year to my junior year but this year my focus is being on one of the best leaders I can be," Harris said.

Harris also gave his two cents on the ongoing quarterback battle going on in Tuscaloosa between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa.

"One thing that's really impressed me about both of them and one thing that I can say holds true to both of those guys is you don't see this competition affecting them. If you just walked in their relationship with each other, how they treat the team you wouldn't really know that there's a quarterback competition going on. It's really remarkable about those two guys and I really appreciate the relationship that they have," Harris said.

Veteran offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher also weighed in on the QBs.

"We put our trust into them to make the right decision. Both of those quarterbacks are so talented we really can't go wrong with either one," Pierschbacher said.

Pierschbacher has been through it with National Titles and success at the Capstone, so he knows what it's like to be targeted by other teams in the SEC.

“I don’t really think we take much stock into that, you know that’s kind of why you come to Alabama, so that you can be on top and hopefully hold up that trophy at the end of the year. So, yeah, we don’t really take much stock into that, but we know that at the end of the day we still have to play our best every game. We know that it’s something we need to work on and we know we can’t be up and down throughout the season," Pierschbacher said.

Anfernee Jennings, a redshirt junior, is part of a thin position group at Alabama. Linebacker Terrell Lewis just suffered an ACL injury, and veteran Keith Holcombe will not be playing football this season in order to focus on baseball.

"Our whole group contributes to the team. I think the sky’s the limit for our whole group. You just never know, everybody’s working hard," Jennings said.

Mack Wilson will be the signal caller for this year's linebacker corps, according to Coach Nick Saban.

"We need Mack to be the guy on defense this season in terms of leadership and affecting other people," Saban said.

The Tide returns 12 starters, seven on the offensive side of the ball, three on the defensive side of the ball and two on special teams.

Alabama opens up the season at a neutral site in Orlando playing ACC opponent Louisville. It's the seventh straight season the Tide is kicking off at a neutral site, they're 6-0 so far.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.