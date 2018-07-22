Wedding guest in east Alabama captures nuptial-crashing tornado as couple runs for safety

Wedding guest Holly Murphee captured the photo on July 21, showing the couple and others run for cover as a tornado funnel appeared in the distance in Lee County, AL. She shared the photo with WBRC News in Birmingham, AL. (Source: Holly Murphee/Twitter)

A wedding in Opelika, AL was more than eventful for a couple when severe weather in the area produced a tornado on Saturday.

Wedding guest Holly Murphee captured the photo on July 21, showing the couple and others run for cover as a tornado funnel appeared in the distance.

Severe weather produced a stormy day for parts of east Alabama and west Georgia on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed after a Sunday survey that one EF-0 tornado touched down in Opelika with winds of 85 mph. There were no injuries reported from this tornado.

The Lee County survey team has confirmed an EF0 with winds up to 85mph. More details to follow #alwx — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) July 22, 2018

More severe weather activity was captured by social media from east Alabama on Saturday, as both residents and county emergency services in the air recalled hail, high winds, and rain causing downed trees in roadways.

#VIDEO: Severe Weather across the Chattahoochee Valley yesterday! A big THANK YOU to everyone who submitted and shared videos with us yesterday. Here is a mashup of some of the clips yall sent into @WTVM ! Credit L to R: Brandon C., Richard M, Leigh Ann L., Rebecca., Scarlet S. pic.twitter.com/F5gKj4Vnka — Chandler Morgan (@Chandler_TV) July 22, 2018

NWSBirmingham: RT spann: Tornado in Lee County as seen from Opelika around 5:55p CT... video from Shane Newsome pic.twitter.com/mrkljo3tU2 — Autauga EMA (@autaugaEMA) July 21, 2018

