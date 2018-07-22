Wedding guest in east Alabama captures nuptial-crashing tornado - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Wedding guest in east Alabama captures nuptial-crashing tornado as couple runs for safety

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Wedding guest Holly Murphee captured the photo on July 21, showing the couple and others run for cover as a tornado funnel appeared in the distance in Lee County, AL. She shared the photo with WBRC News in Birmingham, AL. (Source: Holly Murphee/Twitter) Wedding guest Holly Murphee captured the photo on July 21, showing the couple and others run for cover as a tornado funnel appeared in the distance in Lee County, AL. She shared the photo with WBRC News in Birmingham, AL. (Source: Holly Murphee/Twitter)
LEE COUNTY, AL (WIS) -

A wedding in Opelika, AL was more than eventful for a couple when severe weather in the area produced a tornado on Saturday. 

Wedding guest Holly Murphee captured the photo on July 21, showing the couple and others run for cover as a tornado funnel appeared in the distance. 

Severe weather produced a stormy day for parts of east Alabama and west Georgia on Saturday. The National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed after a Sunday survey that one EF-0 tornado touched down in Opelika with winds of 85 mph. There were no injuries reported from this tornado. 

More severe weather activity was captured by social media from east Alabama on Saturday, as both residents and county emergency services in the air recalled hail, high winds, and rain causing downed trees in roadways. 

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved. 

