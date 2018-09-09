'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after Troy shooting

'Armed and dangerous' suspect sought after Troy shooting
By | September 9, 2018 at 6:10 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 1:49 PM

TROY, AL (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is looking for a suspect in a shooting Saturday night.

Police are looking for James Lee Jackson, 25, of Troy after the shooting in the 100 block of St. Paul Street. A warrant for attempted murder has been obtained for Jackson's arrest. He is described as 6-foot-1, weighing 140 pounds.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m., and when officers arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man in the front yard of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Troy Regional Medical Center, then to a Montgomery hospital, for treatment.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jackson should call Troy PD. Jackson is considered armed and dangerous.

