Early morning crash claims life of south AL man

Early morning crash claims life of south AL man
An early morning crash Sunday in Chambers County claimed the life of a Fairhope man. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By | September 9, 2018 at 6:25 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 1:48 PM

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a south Alabama man died in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Cpl. Jess Thornton said Curtis Robertson Glaize, 24, of Fairhope, was driving his Chevrolet Silverado when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

Thornton said the crash happened just before 2:15 a.m. on Alabama 77 approximately five miles north Lafayette.

Troopers continue to investigate but initial reports indicate Glaize was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.