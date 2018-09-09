Early morning crash claims life of south AL man

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that a south Alabama man died in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning.
Cpl. Jess Thornton said Curtis Robertson Glaize, 24, of Fairhope, was driving his Chevrolet Silverado when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Thornton said the crash happened just before 2:15 a.m. on Alabama 77 approximately five miles north Lafayette.
Troopers continue to investigate but initial reports indicate Glaize was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
