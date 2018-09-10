Dad encourages community to go gold for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

LUVERNE, AL (WSFA) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and one father in Luverne is asking the community to go gold in support for the cause.
Two years ago Josh McCartha's then 15-month-old daughter, Raeleigh, was sick.
"Just imagine your worst nightmare and you're trying to pinch yourself to wake yourself up," said Josh McCartha. "You watch your kid sit there and fight for her life or his life and there's nothing you can do."
"I had taken her to the doctor three times after Christmas, they thought she had something viral - hand foot mouth - that sort of thing. I just felt like it was something more than that," Rachel McCartha, Raeleigh's mother, said.
She was right. It was something more.
"She was diagnosed with Stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma. She received six rounds of chemo, two stem cell transplants, 22 rounds of radiation, six rounds of immunotherapy, and now she's on a clinical trial," said Rachel McCartha.
The trial seems to be working. As of May, Raeleigh is in remission.
"It was like a weight completely - like somebody had just lifted an elephant off your shoulders," Josh McCartha said.
That's why they're encouraging everyone to go gold for the month of September, in support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
"I got to realizing that there was nothing going on in September, and I saw in October, which is great, I mean you know that is awesome, all the pink. I got to sitting there thinking and I was like, 'You know, people don't realize that September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month,'" Josh McCartha said.
Raeleigh was just granted her wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and will be going to Disney World with her family next month.
