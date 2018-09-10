Biscuits downed in decisive Game 5 of Southern League playoffs

The magical 2018 year that was the Montgomery Biscuits season has now come to an end. The Jackson Generals defeated the Biscuits 11-6 in a winner-take-all Game 5 Sunday at Riverwalk Stadium.
On a night when the Biscuits were looking to advance to the Southern League title series for the first time since 2007, the Jackson Generals had other plans.
The Generals had the hot bat early on. A day after finding themselves on the losing end of a slugfest, the Jackson Generals clobbered 13 hits to score 11 runs. Jackson jumped out to a 4-0 lead behind a three-run 2nd inning, looking to take the momentum away from Montgomery early on, but the Biscuits would fight back.
The Butter and Blue answered with two runs in the bottom of the second, punching back to cut the score to 4-2. Montgomery's pitching was unable to hold the Jackson offense at bay as it responded with a two-run inning of its own in the top of the third.
Jackson's offensive outburst was highlighted by a five-run 7th inning in which two run-scoring doubles were hit by Rudy Flores and Evan Marzilli to help put them ahead 11-3.
Montgomery's three runs in the bottom of the 7th inning would be an attempt to make it a game again, but Jackson's pitching closed the door on the Biscuits and their season the rest of the way.
Montgomery finished the regular season 79-61 and made the playoffs for the fourth straight year.
