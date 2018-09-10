21-year-old killed in Tuskegee skydiving incident identified

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - Tuskegee police have identified the 21-year-old man who died during a skydiving incident Sunday.
According to Tuskegee Police Chief Marquez James, Sawyer Stephen Campbell, an Auburn resident, was killed when he had complications opening his parachute while attempting to land. This was Campbell's second jump of the day.
Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.
James says the incident happened at the Tuskegee Municipal Airfield around 12:45 p.m. At the time of the jump, Campbell's elevation was 10,000 feet.
Campbell's death is being treated as a death investigation. James says the FAA has been notified.
According to Campbell's family, Campbell was a junior at Auburn University. He graduated from Huntsville High school and was an avid scuba diver and skydiver.
Campbell is survived by his parents, Rhonda, and Michael and his sister Taylor. His funeral will take place in Huntsville later this week.
