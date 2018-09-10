National Suicide Prevention Week aims to inform, engage public

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - This week is National Suicide Prevention Week, an annual week-long campaign to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention.
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, on average, one person dies by suicide every 11 hours in our state and is the 11th leading cause of death.
Although experts say there is no single cause of suicide, they do believe we can all play a role in preventing it. That's why knowing the warning signs is important.
Some of those warning signs include:
- If the person begins to talk about ending their life or being a burden to others.
- If their mood changes and they lose interest in things they once enjoyed or other behavioral changes.
If you are questioning suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is not only hoping to spread awareness about this issue this week but in November they will also hold the, "Out of the Darkness" community walk in The Waters.
