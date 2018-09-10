Fire destroys Macon County Water Authority building

TUSKEGEE, AL (WSFA) - Tuskegee firefighters are still working to put out a fire at the Macon County Water Authority.
The Macon County Water Authority is located at 1001 West Martin Luther King Highway. It appears the building is heavily damaged, according to Fire Chief Willie Smith.
Smith says the fire was discovered by an officer who was patrolling the area around 4:35 a.m. Monday.
According to Elnora Love, the Macon County Water Authority Administrator, the water authority serves 2,600 water customers in rural areas. Crews are working to check wells off-site to make sure everything is okay.
At this time, Love does not know how the fire will impact customers. They are working to secure another location to work out of and hope to have something in the next two days.
