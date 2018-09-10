2 sought after weekend homicide in Selma

SELMA, AL (WSFA) - Selma police are working to find two suspects responsible for a weekend shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead.
According to Selma Police Chief Spencer Collier, officers responded to the 1600 block of St. Ann Street after a call of a possible homicide. At the scene, officers found Jasper Smith who had been shot in the neck. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.
An initial investigation indicates that two suspects shot the victim with a rifle. At this time, there is no description of the suspects.
Collier says as officers were responding to the scene, they were shot at. The gunfire towards the officers was from a distance of a block or so away. The initial indication is that suspects fire at the officers as they were fleeing the scene.
No other information about the shooting has been released. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Selma Police Department.
