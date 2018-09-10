ALDOT begins resurfacing project near Chantilly Parkway, Eastchase

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun a resurfacing project on Chantilly Parkway.
According to ALDOT, the project takes place on Chantilly Parkway from Eastchase Parkway to Vaughn Road. Along with resurfacing, the project includes installing a dedicated right turn lane onto Eastchase Parkway from Chantilly Parkway. The current right turn lane will be a through lane.
Also, the traffic signals at Eastchase Parkway and Wal-Mart will be upgraded.
During construction, ALDOT says lane closures will not occur during peak hours. Lane closures will be Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
