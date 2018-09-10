Montgomery doctor pleads not guilty in federal pill mill case

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery doctor Richard Stehl pleaded not guilty to two counts of distribution of a controlled substance in federal court Monday morning.
Stehl is charged for his role in reportedly running a pill mill operation out of his medical practice on Taylor Road.
Stehl refused to waive his right to a speedy trial, which means he will go to trial in 70 days. Generally, the defense is eager to waive this right due to the need to review volumes of discovery produced by the government.
Court documents indicate Stehl is charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance for prescribing controlled substances like amphetamines and anxiety medications for no legitimate medical purpose.
Previous court records suggest Stehl was one of the top opioid prescribers in the state.
Stehl was arrested on August ninth and led out of his practice in handcuffs. He was released from federal custody on a signature bond days later after he agreed to surrender his medical license.
Stehl is the fourth Montgomery doctor to be charged in a federal pill mill chase.
The investigation is ongoing.
