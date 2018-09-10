Man wanted for domestic violence, burglary captured

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A man wanted for felony burglary and domestic violence has been captured by police.
CrimeStoppers reports Joyoko Moncieto Wigfall, 34, was arrested Friday by the Montgomery Police Department.
Police said Wigfall broke into a victim's residence "with the intent to commit a felony or theft inside."
While police searched for Wigfall in connection to the burglary, there was also a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of second-degree domestic violence.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.