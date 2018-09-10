State's federal dollars, representation in Congress may be at risk

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Although citizens are roughly two years out from the 2020 census, there is an urgency now among state and city leaders to make sure people fill out the document when issued.
The United States Census Bureau has already identified pockets of communities that have a lower reporting rate than others ahead of the 2020 Census.
"We've got a lot of Census Tracts in Montgomery. Specifically where the under count is so high that the Census Bureau said we need help counting people who live in that area," said Michael Briddell with the city of Montgomery.
Briddell said some of the areas with lower reporting numbers are in the western part of the city limits of Montgomery and a few in the southern parts of the city limit. According to Census Data, some areas have more than 30 percent of people living in the area not reporting.
So what does it mean when you don't report? Less money coming into the state and city.
"We get $7.6 billion a year in federal monies based on census figures from 2010. That means each Alabamian who was counted is good for $1,567 a year," said Briddell. "The flip side is each Alabamian who was not counted costs us $1,567 per year."
To put it in perspective - if four people live in one home and they aren't counted, that's over $60,000 the state won't get in federal dollars during the 10-year gap between each census.
That's money that would typically go towards things Medicaid, SNAP, Highway Planning and Construction, or Head Start/Early Head Start.
"The funding that we get for our area is based on census counting, so we need those numbers to be accurate and high," said city of Montgomery Planning Director Robert Smith.
Smith said over the last decade he's seen a decrease in federal funding.
"We can only assume we possibly didn't have people properly accounted for," Smith said.
And the means a tighter squeeze on the budget in getting things done that impact citizens.
"There's never enough money to go around. There are many things that if we had more money absolutely we could do," said Smith. "We don't necessarily have the money to maintain our infrastructure the way that we feel like it should be maintained. So, there is never enough money to go around and that's why it's so important for everybody to report to participate in the census and get that form filled out."
Another big push with the census data is that Alabama is at risk of losing a Congressional seat if population numbers aren't counted correctly. The population count determines representation numbers in Congress.
Right now, the Census Bureau is accepting applications for people to assist locally with collecting data for the 2020 Census - specifically targeting those low-reporting areas. Jobs include positions that are full-time, part-time, and intermittent jobs. If interested visit the Census Bureau's website.
The city of Montgomery and the state of Alabama are also both developing committees that will work to promote census participation.
Starting Apr. 1, 2020, each Alabama household should receive a postcard from the Census Bureau encouraging them to complete their census form online or by phone, or to call a number to request a paper form.
