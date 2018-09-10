'Quick Change Artist' wanted in connection to string of business thefts

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a criminal with a special craft. Authorities call the man a "Quick Change Artist" also known as a "Short Change Artist."
The National Association of Bunco Investigators defines a "Quick Change Artist" as "someone who steals money by confusing cashiers while they are making change. They do this in many ways. Usually the thief attempts to distract or confuse the cashier during the transaction, does a quick sleight of hand, and then claims they were not given the correct amount. They're called 'artists' because they are extraordinarily good at what they do."
The man wanted by police quick changed his way at at least nine different businesses dating back to Aug. 23.
On that date, Montgomery police said the man entered three separate businesses and money conned his way into thousands. Police said the man committed thefts through "an elaborate system of conversation and wordplay."
Then, just six days later, the man was reported as having conned a Wetumpka business out of $900 and a laptop.
Since the Wetumpka incident, the wanted man was cited as committing the same crime in Calera, Dothan and Columbus, Georgia.
If you can either identify the suspect or know the location of the suspect, please immediately call police or CrimesStoppers at 215-STOP. Your tip could lead to a cash reward.
