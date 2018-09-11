Troy turns attention to Nebraska

TROY, AL (WSFA) - A confident Troy team is headed to Memorial Stadium this weekend hoping to pull off the upset against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
"They're a football team just like we are," said offensive lineman Zachary Branner. "We put pads on just like them. We are just going out there and not being afraid, just playing football. It's a man's sport so we have to be a man about it."
"It's a game that we marked down because we lost to Boise," said linebacker Tron Folsom. "It's another big game that we have coming up and we're trying not to make the same mistakes twice."
The Trojans did a lot right in their 59-7 victory over Florida A&M.
The Trojans put up over 400 yards on offense and forced four Rattler turnovers, but they will face a much tougher task this coming Saturday.
"Across the board they are 290-plus," said head coach Neal Brown. "They don't have a linebacker under 230 pounds, just really a big unit. They held Colorado last week to just 44 yards rushing."
Just like the Boise State game, the game against Nebraska won't make or break the Trojans season, but it is an opportunity to improve before starting conference play.
"We have to continue to make progress and positive improvements this week," said Brown. "We have to make sure we play good fundamental football. If we do that, think we will have an opportunity."
Something to keep an eye on is will the Huskers be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez who exited Saturday's loss against Colorado with a knee injury. Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost announced on Monday that Martinez is listed as day-to-day.
Also to note, Nebraska hasn't started a football season 0-2 in over a decade.
Troy and Nebraska will have an early morning on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
