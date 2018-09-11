Alabama works to stop and prevent attacks after 9/11

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The terrorist attack Sept. 11, 2001 left thousands heartbroken.
"I remember Sept. 11 like it was yesterday," said Jay Moseley, the director for the Alabama Fusion Center.
After the 9/11 attack, the federal government realized there was not enough communication between local, state and federal law enforcement. The state created the Alabama Fusion Center.
"So, fusion centers were created to bridge that gap of information sharing," Moseley said.
There are 79 fusion centers across the country. Alabama's was created in 2007. The fusion centers will share resources and information with each other.
"If we don't share information in a timely manner we're doomed to repeat the past and the past was 9/11, Sept. 11," he said. "That quick information training with those trained analysts is what is going to keep us safe."
The fusion center has trained analysts to evaluate social media posts and threats.
"It really takes a trained analyst to see, do they have the means to do that? Are they capable of doing that? Do they really have the intention of doing that? So, getting analysts quickly trained on that could help prevent a crisis," Moseley said.
In 2017, director Jay Moseley, won an award for national director of the year.
