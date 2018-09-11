3 additional arrests made in August South Hull Street homicide

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Three additional arrest have been made in the Aug. 10 homicide of 29-year-old Samuel James, bringing the total number of arrests to five.
Monday, the Montgomery Police Department announced the arrests of two juveniles and one adult. 16-year-olds Marcus Brown and Nicolas Moore were arrested along with 25-year-old Queneshia King and each were charged with two counts of capital murder.
Brown and Moore will be charged as adults.
On the morning of Aug. 10, police said James was found fatally wounded from a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene. His vehicle was reported missing as well, but found just a few blocks away from the scene.
Investigation revealed James had been shot from the outside of his vehicle and then removed from the vehicle.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.