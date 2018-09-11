Suspect sought after Montgomery business robbed

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a business on Ann Street was robbed Tuesday morning.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the robbery happened in the 1400 block of Ann Street around 12:30 a.m. A suspect entered into the business, armed with a handgun, and robbed the business of cash.
A WSFA 12 News photographer found multiple officers outside the Wendy's on Ann Street.
Duckett says no one was injured during the robbery and no one has been taken into custody.
If you have any information about this robbery, please call the Montgomery Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
