Food for Thought: New restaurant gets perfect 100

|FOOD ESTABLISHMENT
|ADDRESS
|SCORE
|
High Five Poke Co.
|2938 Carter Hill Rd.
|100
|Genji @ Whole Foods Market
|1450 Taylor Rd.
|100
|H20 Cafe & Market
|61 Bridge St.
|100
|Little Red Cupcake
|638-B Hall St.
|100
|Pam's Incredible Edible
|3596 Wallahatchie Rd.
|99
|LaRue's Ice Cream & Sandwiches
|2826 Lower Wetumpka Rd.
|99
|FOOD ESTABLISHMENT
|ADDRESS
|PRIORITY ITEM(S)
|SCORE
|Church's Chicken
|2915 Lower Wetumpka Rd.
|Kitchen hand sink blocked from use; Sprayer nozzle hanging below rim of 3-compartment sink
|83
|Jim 'N' Nicks BBQ
|6415 Atlanta Hwy.
|Dishwasher did not reach proper temperature during sanitizing final rinse
|86
|Kwik Serve 2
|3201 East Blvd.
|Meat in warmer at improper temperature; Rodent droppings in cabinet under drink machine
|87
|Peking Palace
|2380 East Blvd.
|A manager's food safety course had not been completed; Food stored in garbage bags
|87
|Super Stop #1
|1015 Mobile Rd.
|Hot dogs in warmer at improper temperature
|89
