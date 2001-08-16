Food for Thought: New restaurant gets perfect 100

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department. Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought. The reports air each Thursday night at 10.

If you don't see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.



HIGH SCORES FOOD ESTABLISHMENT ADDRESS SCORE High Five Poke Co.

(New restaurant to open next week in Westminster Shopping Center) 2938 Carter Hill Rd. 100 Genji @ Whole Foods Market 1450 Taylor Rd. 100 H20 Cafe & Market 61 Bridge St. 100 Little Red Cupcake 638-B Hall St. 100 Pam's Incredible Edible 3596 Wallahatchie Rd. 99 LaRue's Ice Cream & Sandwiches 2826 Lower Wetumpka Rd. 99





LOW SCORES FOOD ESTABLISHMENT ADDRESS PRIORITY ITEM(S) SCORE Church's Chicken 2915 Lower Wetumpka Rd. Kitchen hand sink blocked from use; Sprayer nozzle hanging below rim of 3-compartment sink 83 Jim 'N' Nicks BBQ 6415 Atlanta Hwy. Dishwasher did not reach proper temperature during sanitizing final rinse 86 Kwik Serve 2 3201 East Blvd. Meat in warmer at improper temperature; Rodent droppings in cabinet under drink machine 87 Peking Palace 2380 East Blvd. A manager's food safety course had not been completed; Food stored in garbage bags 87 Super Stop #1 1015 Mobile Rd. Hot dogs in warmer at improper temperature 89



