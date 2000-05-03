Mark Bullock

The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
South Carolina District Five Congressional candidate Sheri Few released an attack advertisement against two of her opponents who voted for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
A deadly crash involving two 18-wheelers that caught fire left parts of I-10 closed for about six hours Wednesday. Louisiana State Police reported at least one person was killed in the crash on I-10 East near LA 415 in Port Allen around 5:30 p.m.More >>
After being declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, a Louisiana judge ruled for the first time if a juvenile murder suspect will now be eligible for parole.More >>
After being declared unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court five years ago, a Louisiana judge ruled for the first time if a juvenile murder suspect will now be eligible for parole.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.More >>
Birmingham police say multiple weapons and explosives were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday morning.More >>
Birmingham police say multiple weapons and explosives were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop Thursday morning.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.More >>
The House of Representatives will vote on legislation mandating insurance coverage for autism therapy.More >>
The House of Representatives will vote on legislation mandating insurance coverage for autism therapy.More >>
Police are saying a student was robbed at Auburn University near a residence hall.More >>
Police are saying a student was robbed at Auburn University near a residence hall.More >>
Watch Today in Alabama at 6 a.m.More >>
Watch Today in Alabama at 6 a.m.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
The video showed the woman having fun at Chuck E. Cheese’s, so police went there and arrested her.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency is asking a federal appeals court in Washington to postpone consideration of 2012 rules requiring energy companies to cut emissions of toxic chemicals.More >>