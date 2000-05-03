Emmy-winning anchor Mark Bullock has become a familiar and trusted face to Alabama television viewers. He anchors WSFA 12 News at 4:30, 6:00 and 10:00. He also is part of the 12 News Defenders team, bringing you stories that protect you and your family.

Mark's work has earned accolades from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Radio Television Digital News Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Associated Press. He earned the southeast regional EMMY­® award for best news anchor in 2009 and received an EMMY® nomination in the same category in 2010.

Most of Mark's reports focus on issues and events here at home. But his work also has taken him around the world. He has filed reports from as far away as South Korea, Australia, Bosnia and Washington, D.C.

A graduate of the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Mark was named to the UGA Alumni Association's inaugural Top 40 Under 40 in 2011. He worked at television and radio stations in Columbus and Athens, Georgia prior to joining WSFA 12 News in 1998.

Mark is very active in the community, having served on boards of The Arts Council of Montgomery, BTW Magnet School support foundation, The Children's Museum of Alabama, The Cloverdale Playhouse, The Family Sunshine Center, The Montgomery Chorale, The Montgomery Landmarks Foundation, and the Capital City Club.

He also is proud to have hosted a number of WSFA 12 News projects benefiting the community, including the Children's Miracle Network, 12's Day of Giving, and the Alabama Shakespeare Festival Armchair Auction.

Mark's hobbies include traveling, gardening, and making music -- a passion instilled in him at an early age. His mother and father are professional musicians. Mark was a member of the Redcoat Marching Band at UGA and currently sings in the adult choir at Montgomery's Episcopal Church of the Ascension.

