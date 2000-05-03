Bryan Henry is a reporter Monday through Friday for WSFA 12 News. He joined the WSFA 12 family in November of 1995 as Assignment Editor. After a two-year stint on the desk, Bryan accepted an offer to resume his reporting career with WSFA 12 News.

Bryan's career has taken him to five television markets throughout the southeast. His reporting skills have earned him numerous AP Awards in Louisiana, a slew of regional and national awards including first-place awards from the Green Eyeshade Journalism Awards Contest, a couple of RTNDA's and a Scripps-Howard Excellence in Journalism for investigative reporting. Bryan has also won "The Communicator Award" three times for his reporting.

Bryan didn't have to look far to discover what profession he would choose in life. His parents were journalists. He has a brother and sister in the media, too. "They practically taught me everything I know today. I can't think of a better career in which you have a chance to experience something new every single day, and what a wonderful way to learn what's going on in the world," says Bryan.

After graduating from college in 1986, Bryan began his professional career in Monroe, Louisiana. From there it was on to Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Spartanburg, South Carolina. Bryan is married and when he's not reporting the news, he's devoting all of his attention to his lovely wife DiDi and their little girl Laura Grace Henry, a miracle after 10 years worth of prayers. Bryan is an avid jogger, likes to work-out and read biographies.

You may contact Bryan at bhenry@wsfa.com