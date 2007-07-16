Find Bounce TV (12.2) on cable

If you have cable and are looking for WSFA 12.2 Bounce, this is where you can find it.
Below is the city, cable system and channel on which Bounce appears. WSFA 12 News will update this list with additional channels as they are added.
Click here for the Bounce TV website.
Andalusia Andalusia Cable 92.1
Brundidge Troy Cablevision 102
Daleville Troy Cablevision 102
Dothan Time Warner 306
Elba Troy Cablevision 102
Enterprise Time Warner 306
Eufaula Brighthouse 228
Greenville Brighthouse 213
Lake Martin Com-Link 842
Luverne Troy Cablevision 102
Montgomery Charter 192
Montgomery WOW! 121
Opelika Opelika Power Service 174
Opp Opp Cable Vision 104
Ozark Troy Cablevision 102
Troy Troy Cablevision 102
Union Springs Com-Link 842
Wetumpka Brighthouse 213
Montgomery DISH Satellite Not available
Montgomery DirecTV Not Available
