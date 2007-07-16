Find Bounce TV (12.2) on cable

If you have cable and are looking for WSFA 12.2 Bounce, this is where you can find it.

Below is the city, cable system and channel on which Bounce appears. WSFA 12 News will update this list with additional channels as they are added.

Click here for the Bounce TV website.

Andalusia Andalusia Cable 92.1

Brundidge Troy Cablevision 102

Daleville Troy Cablevision 102

Dothan Time Warner 306

Elba Troy Cablevision 102

Enterprise Time Warner 306

Eufaula Brighthouse 228

Greenville Brighthouse 213

Lake Martin Com-Link 842

Luverne Troy Cablevision 102

Montgomery Charter 192

Montgomery WOW! 121

Opelika Opelika Power Service 174

Opp Opp Cable Vision 104

Ozark Troy Cablevision 102

Troy Troy Cablevision 102

Union Springs Com-Link 842

Wetumpka Brighthouse 213

Montgomery DISH Satellite Not available

Montgomery DirecTV Not Available