Find Bounce TV (12.2) on cable - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

24 - 7

Find Bounce TV (12.2) on cable

If you have cable and are looking for WSFA 12.2 Bounce, this is where you can find it.

Below is the city, cable system and channel on which Bounce appears. WSFA 12 News will update this list with additional channels as they are added.

Click here for the Bounce TV website.

Andalusia  Andalusia  Cable  92.1

Brundidge  Troy Cablevision  102

Daleville  Troy Cablevision  102

Dothan  Time Warner  306

Elba  Troy Cablevision  102

Enterprise  Time Warner  306

Eufaula  Brighthouse  228

Greenville  Brighthouse  213

Lake Martin  Com-Link  842

Luverne  Troy Cablevision  102

Montgomery  Charter  192

Montgomery  WOW! 121

Opelika Opelika Power Service 174

Opp  Opp Cable Vision  104

Ozark  Troy Cablevision  102

Troy  Troy Cablevision  102

Union Springs  Com-Link  842

Wetumpka  Brighthouse  213

Montgomery  DISH Satellite  Not available

Montgomery  DirecTV  Not Available

