Food for Thought: Cooked fish, bare hands

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Every Thursday on WSFA 12 News at 10, the 12 News DEFENDERS bring you the latest restaurant health inspection scores from the Montgomery County Department of Public Health.

Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought.

If you don't see your favorite restaurant listed here visit the Montgomery County Health Department's website where you will find an extensive archive of scores.

If you don't live in Montgomery County, you can search for your county's scores at the Alabama Public Health Department's website.

HIGH GRADES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE
Five Guys Burgers & Fries

3078 Zelda Road

100
 

Southern Comfort Restaurant 

210 Wasden Road

99
 
Club Big Boyz II 620 South Holt Street
99
 

Subway #26143 
 		 7628 Mobile Highway 99

La Jolla
 		 8147 Vaughn Road 99

Mike's BBQ Pit
 		 4220 Mobile Highway 99

Renaissance Patio Bar
 		 201 Tallapoosa Street 99
Winn-Dixie #464 Seafood 1740 Carter Hill Road 99

K&J Ribshack
 		 4255 South Court Street 99


LOW GRADES

Restaurant

Address

Priority Item(s)

Score

J&D Seafood

461-A North East Blvd.

Employee handled cooked fish with bare hands. Dishes not properly clean, sanitized.

82
Shark's Fish & Chicken 4100 Norman Bridge Rd.
Raw fish at 61 degrees while sitting out.
 		 86
Country's Barbeque 5761 Atlanta Hwy. Pork at 100 degrees at cook line and pit area  87

Source: Montgomery County Health Department

