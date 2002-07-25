Food for Thought: Cooked fish, bare hands

Every Thursday on WSFA 12 News at 10, the 12 News DEFENDERS bring you the latest restaurant health inspection scores from the Montgomery County Department of Public Health.

HIGH GRADES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Five Guys Burgers & Fries 3078 Zelda Road 100

Southern Comfort Restaurant 210 Wasden Road 99

Club Big Boyz II 620 South Holt Street

99



Subway #26143

7628 Mobile Highway 99

La Jolla

8147 Vaughn Road 99

Mike's BBQ Pit

4220 Mobile Highway 99

Renaissance Patio Bar

201 Tallapoosa Street 99 Winn-Dixie #464 Seafood 1740 Carter Hill Road 99

K&J Ribshack

4255 South Court Street 99



LOW GRADES

Restaurant Address Priority Item(s) Score J&D Seafood 461-A North East Blvd. Employee handled cooked fish with bare hands. Dishes not properly clean, sanitized. 82 Shark's Fish & Chicken 4100 Norman Bridge Rd.

Raw fish at 61 degrees while sitting out.

86 Country's Barbeque 5761 Atlanta Hwy. Pork at 100 degrees at cook line and pit area 87

Source: Montgomery County Health Department



