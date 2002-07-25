Food for Thought: Inspectors hand out low score of 45

Every Thursday on WSFA 12 News at 10, the 12 News DEFENDERS bring you the latest restaurant health inspection scores from the Montgomery County Department of Public Health.

If you don't see your favorite restaurant listed here visit the Montgomery County Health Department's website where you will find an extensive archive of scores.

If you don't live in Montgomery County, you can search for your county's scores at the Alabama Public Health Department's website.

HIGH GRADES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE A Touch of Soul 115 Montgomery St. 99

Subway 4015 East Blvd. 99

Cracker Barrel 9191 Boyd Cooper Pkwy.

98



Great American Cookies

Eastdale Mall 97

Jack's

855 Taylor Rd. 97

American Deli

3891 East Blvd. 97



LOW GRADES

Restaurant Address Priority Item(s) Score Marathon Foods (restaurant inside convenience store) 4101 Troy Hwy.

Rodent droppings in cabinets; Mold in ice machine; Food in cooler at improper temperature; Food on condiment bar at improper temperature; No sneeze guard on condiment bar

45



(Restaurant was shut down. Gas station & convenience store remain open) Sol Restaurante Mexicano & Taqueria 3962 Atlanta Hwy.

Cooked food on preparation table at improper temperature

92 Jack's 4011 Atlanta Hwy.

Sink sprayer head hanging below flood rim of 3-compartment sink

93

Zoe's Kitchen 7218 Eastchase Pkwy.

Trash compactor was leaking

94

Source: Montgomery County Health Department



