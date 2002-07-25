Food for Thought: Inspectors visit downtown Montgomery restaurants

Every Thursday on WSFA 12 News at 10, the 12 News DEFENDERS bring you the latest restaurant health inspection scores from the Montgomery County Department of Public Health.

Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought.

If you don't see your favorite restaurant listed here visit the Montgomery County Health Department's website where you will find an extensive archive of scores.

If you don't live in Montgomery County, you can search for your county's scores at the Alabama Public Health Department's website.

HIGH GRADES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Scott Street Deli 412 Scott St. 99

Pizza Hut 3992 Atlanta Hwy. 99

Tailwinds 2 Montgomery Regional Airport

98



Hunan Garden

963 Ann St. 97

Central

129 Coosa St. 97

Rob's Pockets

1725 Upper Wetumpka Rd. 97



LOW GRADES

Restaurant Address Priority Item(s) Score Lower Wetumpka Food Mart 2440 Lower Wetumpka Rd. Mold in ice machine

80 NYC Gyro 15 Commerce St. Rice in warmer at improper temperature; Containers of chicken & lamb sitting out

82 Taqueria Los Primos 4429 Troy Hwy. Cooked pork was out of date; Employee preparing tacos with bare hands

86

Source: Montgomery County Health Department



Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.