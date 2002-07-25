Food for Thought: Inspectors visit downtown Montgomery restauran - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Food for Thought: Inspectors visit downtown Montgomery restaurants

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Every Thursday on WSFA 12 News at 10, the 12 News DEFENDERS bring you the latest restaurant health inspection scores from the Montgomery County Department of Public Health.

Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought.

If you don't see your favorite restaurant listed here visit the Montgomery County Health Department's website where you will find an extensive archive of scores.

If you don't live in Montgomery County, you can search for your county's scores at the Alabama Public Health Department's website.

HIGH GRADES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE
Scott Street Deli

412 Scott St.

99
 

Pizza Hut

3992 Atlanta Hwy.

99
 
Tailwinds 2 Montgomery Regional Airport
98
 

Hunan Garden
 		 963 Ann St. 97

Central
 		 129 Coosa St. 97

Rob's Pockets
 		 1725 Upper Wetumpka Rd. 97


LOW GRADES

Restaurant

Address

Priority Item(s)

Score

Lower Wetumpka Food Mart

2440 Lower Wetumpka Rd.

Mold in ice machine
 

80
NYC Gyro 15 Commerce St. Rice in warmer at improper temperature; Containers of chicken & lamb sitting out
 		 82
Taqueria Los Primos 4429 Troy Hwy. Cooked pork was out of date; Employee preparing tacos with bare hands
 		 86

Source: Montgomery County Health Department

