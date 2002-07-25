Food for Thought: Inspectors visit downtown Montgomery restaurants

Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
A program fairly new to Alabama now allows people to text 911 if they are in a situation where they can't call. "If someone is using the text to 911 program, it's like a phone call via text message to our dispatch center," says Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry. " If you do find yourself in a situation where you need to text emergency services, Gentry says it is critical you tell them the type of situation you are in, what kind of help you need and where yo...More >>
A program fairly new to Alabama now allows people to text 911 if they are in a situation where they can't call. "If someone is using the text to 911 program, it's like a phone call via text message to our dispatch center," says Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry. " If you do find yourself in a situation where you need to text emergency services, Gentry says it is critical you tell them the type of situation you are in, what kind of help you need and where yo...More >>
Are you tired of spam, scam and robocalls coming through on your cell? Sure – there are third-party apps available to help manage the madness– but now major phone carriers are stepping up, too, with their own protection plans.More >>
Are you tired of spam, scam and robocalls coming through on your cell? Sure – there are third-party apps available to help manage the madness– but now major phone carriers are stepping up, too, with their own protection plans.More >>
It’s the season for making charitable donations, but consumer experts say don’t open your wallet until you know where your money is headed.More >>
It’s the season for making charitable donations, but consumer experts say don’t open your wallet until you know where your money is headed.More >>
After many years, the quest to 'go green' continues.More >>
After many years, the quest to 'go green' continues.More >>
A Montgomery credit repair company has been permanently closed for deceptive and illegal practices, according to Alabama Attorney General’s Office.More >>
A Montgomery credit repair company has been permanently closed for deceptive and illegal practices, according to Alabama Attorney General’s Office.More >>