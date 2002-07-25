Health officials and doctors are issuing a warning regarding a product many parents think will keep their baby safe.

Health officials and doctors are issuing a warning regarding a product many parents think will keep their baby safe.

This undated handout from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (SPSC) shows a baby doll on a sleep positioner. (Source: AP/CPSA)

This undated handout from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (SPSC) shows a baby doll on a sleep positioner. (Source: AP/CPSA)

Sleep positioners can cause infants to suffocate, FDA warns

Sleep positioners can cause infants to suffocate, FDA warns

House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.

House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.

Chris Ulmer is introducing one child at a time to the world.

Chris Ulmer is introducing one child at a time to the world.

Chris Ulmer travels all over interviewing people with disabilities o give them an open platform. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Chris Ulmer travels all over interviewing people with disabilities o give them an open platform. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.

Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.

Food for Thought: Look at all the 100s!

Food for Thought: Look at all the 100s!

Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.

Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.

Alabama woman trying to protect kids fatally struck by truck

Alabama woman trying to protect kids fatally struck by truck

Every Thursday on WSFA 12 News at 10, 12 NEWS DEFENDERS brings you the latest restaurant health inspection scores from the Montgomery County Department of Public Health.

Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought.

If you don't see your favorite restaurant listed here visit the Montgomery County Health Department's web site where you will find an extensive archive of scores.

If you don't live in Montgomery County, you can search for your county's scores at the Alabama Public Health Department's web site.

HIGH GRADES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Pam's Incredible Edible 3596 Wallahatchie Rd. 100

Kru on Mt. Meigs 2118 Mt. Meigs Rd. 100

Dunkin' Donuts 8025 Vaughn Rd.

100

Subway 3002-A McGehee Rd.

100

Kalim Garden 5806 Woodmere Blvd.

99

Aw Shucks Oyster Bar & Grill 4100 Wetumpka Hwy.

99



Subway/Circle K

7821 Vaughn Rd. 99 Edible Arrangements 3000 Zelda Rd.

98





LOW GRADES

Restaurant Address Priority Item(s) Score Z-Tec 1300 East Blvd.

Chick at improper temperature in kitchen; Dishes not properly sanitized; Mold in slushie nozzles

75 Sushi Cafe 3004 Zelda Rd. Cooked rice not being properly cooled; Buttermilk & raw beef in cooler at improper temperature 80 Panda Inn Restaurant 4023 Atlanta Hwy.

Chicken on prep. table at improper temperature

82 Troy Highway Chevron 6517 Troy Hwy. No sanitizer in establishment

83

Source: Montgomery County Health Department



Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.