Food for Thought: Look at all the 100s!

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
Every Thursday on WSFA 12 News at 10, 12 NEWS DEFENDERS brings you the latest restaurant health inspection scores from the Montgomery County Department of Public Health.

Before you pick a place to eat, catch the latest edition of Food For Thought.

If you don't see your favorite restaurant listed here visit the Montgomery County Health Department's web site where you will find an extensive archive of scores.

If you don't live in Montgomery County, you can search for your county's scores at the Alabama Public Health Department's web site.

HIGH GRADES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE
Pam's Incredible Edible

3596 Wallahatchie Rd.

100
 

Kru on Mt. Meigs

2118 Mt. Meigs Rd.

100
 
Dunkin' Donuts 8025 Vaughn Rd.
100
 
Subway 3002-A McGehee Rd.
100
 
Kalim Garden 5806 Woodmere Blvd.
99
 
Aw Shucks Oyster Bar & Grill 4100 Wetumpka Hwy.
99
 

Subway/Circle K
 		 7821 Vaughn Rd. 99
Edible Arrangements 3000 Zelda Rd.
98
 


LOW GRADES

Restaurant

Address

Priority Item(s)

Score

Z-Tec

1300 East Blvd.


Chick at improper temperature in kitchen; Dishes not properly sanitized; Mold in slushie nozzles
 

75
Sushi Cafe 3004 Zelda Rd.

Cooked rice not being properly cooled; Buttermilk & raw beef in cooler at improper temperature

 80
Panda Inn Restaurant 4023 Atlanta Hwy.
Chicken on prep. table at improper temperature
 		 82
Troy Highway Chevron 6517 Troy Hwy. No sanitizer in establishment
 		 83

Source: Montgomery County Health Department

