Food for Thought: Inspectors find sewage in kitchen

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

HIGH GRADES

Restaurant

Address

Score

Double B Country Store

18354 US Hwy. 31 (Hope Hull)

100

Sweet Creek Farm Market

85 Meriwether Rd. (Pike Road)

100

Gigi's Fabulous Foods

2029 E. Second St.

100

City Grill

5251 Hampstead High St.

99

Starbucks

7790 Vaughn Rd.

99

Chili's Grill and Bar

7355 Eastchase Pkwy.

99
Subway 1113 Perry Hill Rd. 99
Davenport Food Mart 6598 W. Hickory Grove Rd. 99
Burger King 1630 Federal Dr. 98
Southern Comfort Restaurant 210 Waden Rd. (Hope Hull) 98
Mapco Mart 7670 Vaughn Rd. 98
Five Guys Burgers & Fries 3078 Zelda Rd. 98
El Chido (meat market) 152 N. Burbank Dr. 98
Subway 541 W. Fairview Ave. 98
Chick-Fil-A 6921 Eastchase Lp. 98


LOW GRADES

Restaurant

Address

Priority Item(s)

Score

Candle Ligh Bar & Grill

1100 W. South Blvd.

Sewage backing up from all kitchen floor drains

90

Wow Buffalo Wings

1130 Ann St.

Cooked wings at improper storage temperature

86

McDonald's

5765 Atlanta Hwy.

Employee handling ready-to-eat food with bare hands

85
Country Inn & Suites 5155 Carmichael Rd. No sanitizer in final rinse cycle of dish washer 84

Source: Montgomery County Health Department

