Food for Thought: Roaches & Mold

Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Typically, flu season begins in early October and runs through the end of May, but this year, it began earlier than expected.More >>
The gym. It is a place that millions visit to go workout but could actually be harmful to your health.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
The letter looks official, complete with the United States Seal, and the correct address of the Frank M. Johnson, Jr. U.S. Courthouse in Montgomery, Alabama. But, it’s part of an ongoing federal jury scam.More >>
Ransomware attacks are a chief concern, the numbers of attacks have increased 300 percent over the last year.More >>
“You never want to mess with the snake… any type of snake at all. You want to stay as far away back as possible,” said Bryce McClintockMore >>
Scientists are reigniting health concerns in rural Alabama with new research. A recently published study found that some Lowndes County residents exposed to raw sewage in their homes are suffering from intestinal parasites, including hookworm.More >>
With Labor Day gas demand around the corner, gas prices could spike because of Harvey's disruptive effects in the Gulf.More >>
The trains that run on that track have a tendency to stop for hours at a time, keeping the residents from being able to pass. Residents say this issue occurs multiple times a month...More >>
Hundreds of people called in to a recent 12 News Defenders phone bank, which focused on scams in Alabama. Click here for links to the various services and organizations mentioned.More >>
http://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/fraud-watch-network/More >>
Opelika residents have reported scam attempts being made on behalf of Opelika Power Services, and now the company is stepping in to put an end to the trickery.More >>
