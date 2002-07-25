Food for Thought: Roaches & Mold - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Food for Thought: Roaches & Mold

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

HIGH GRADES

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE
Subway

4015 East Blvd.

100
 

Pizza Hut

2865 E. South Blvd.

99
 
DeBoer Dining 301 Brown Springs Rd.
99
 
Joy Cakes 638-B Hall St.
99
 
Little Red Cupcake 638-B Hall St.
99
 
Hot Wings Express 5452 Atlanta Hwy.
99
 

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
 		 3008 Zelda Rd. 98
Derk's Filet & Vine 431 Cloverdale Rd.
98
 
Krispy Kreme 5474 Atlanta Hwy.
98
 
Tomatino's / Cafe Louisa 503 Cloverdale Rd.
98
 


LOW GRADES

Restaurant

Address

Priority Item(s)

Score

This Is Wings

3805 East Blvd.


Mold in soda nozzles; Roaches in kitchen
 

81
Chevron Purple Cow 215 Dickerson St.

No required sanitizer in establishment

 83
Sol Restaurante Mexicano & Taqueria 3962 Atlanta Hwy. Beef on steam table, veggies & chicken in cooler at improper temperature
 		 85

Source: Montgomery County Health Department

