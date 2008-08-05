Josh Johnson

As an Alabama native, I am thrilled to be in my home state providing people with (hopefully) accurate forecasts.

I started my TV career at the age of 19, working as weekend meteorologist at WTOK-TV in Meridian, MS while I was in college at Mississippi State. I graduated from MSU and decided that I wasn't sure about going into television weather as a career. So, I headed south to Mobile, Alabama, and the University of South Alabama.

There, I was pursuing a double major in civil engineering and meteorology, but it became apparent that I missed being involved with weather and presenting forecasts to people. In January of 2005, I decided I was going to get back into the business. I accepted the Chief Meteorologist job back in my old stomping grounds of Meridian and WTOK.

I had a great time working at WTOK and covered some incredible weather events. My experience during Hurricane Katrina is one I'll never forget.

In March of 2007, I joined the NBC affiliate in Atlanta, Georgia. There, I was a jack of all trades. I managed the school weather program, updated weather content online, and did some on-air work as well. The most memorable time of my Atlanta tenure was working the night of the Atlanta tornado in March of 2008. Atlanta was a great experience, but I knew I wanted to get back home to Alabama. So, in 2008, when the opportunity came to work with the team here at WSFA, I jumped at it. This turned out to be one of the best decisions of my life.

I was honored be named WSFA 12 News' chief meteorologist in April 2015, moving from early morning to evenings.

I love Alabama - it's a great state with great people, and I love finding the best back roads and barbeque joints each town has to offer. I have a passion for talking to children about weather, specifically making it fun for them and teaching them what to do when the weather turns severe.

I'd love to hear from you - my e-mail address: JJohnson@WSFA.com. You can also get weather updates from me on Facebook and Twitter anytime.