Fever Star Athlete of the Week 2018 winners

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 Sports team will announce three nominees for the Fever Star Athlete of the Week award.
Then it's up to Fever Country to determine the winner! Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard (You can vote once every 24 hours)! We'll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.
At the end of the season, we’ll invite all the weekly finalists to the station for a Fever Star Athlete party. That’s when we’ll name the Fever Star Athlete of the Year!
Week 1 - Cameron Faison, Reeltown High School RB
Week 2 - Jamari Smith, Success Unlimited
Week 3 - DJ Patrick, Elmore County
Week 4 - Braxton Buck, Holtville
Week 5 - Christopher Mixon, Georgiana
Week 6 winner: Walker Motley, Billingsley
Week 7 winner: Montgomery Academy’s Trey Lindsey
Week 8 winner: Prattville Christian’s Preston Cox
Week 9 winner: Montgomery Catholic’s CJ Person
Week 10 winner: ACA’s Reece Solar
Week 11 winner: Stanhope Elmore’s Kerenski McGhee
Week 12 winner: Highland Home’s K.J. Hall
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.