Fever Star Athlete of the Week 2018 winners

Fever Star Athlete of the Week 2018 winners
September 11, 2018 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated August 18 at 6:45 PM

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Every Monday during the 6 p.m. newscast, the WSFA 12 Sports team will announce three nominees for the Fever Star Athlete of the Week award.

Then it's up to Fever Country to determine the winner! Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard (You can vote once every 24 hours)! We'll announce the winner Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.

At the end of the season, we’ll invite all the weekly finalists to the station for a Fever Star Athlete party. That’s when we’ll name the Fever Star Athlete of the Year!

Week 1 - Cameron Faison, Reeltown High School RB

Week 1 Fever Chain winner: Cameron Faison

Week 2 - Jamari Smith, Success Unlimited

Fever 12: Fever Star Athlete of the Week, Week 2

Week 3 - DJ Patrick, Elmore County

Week 4 - Braxton Buck, Holtville

Holtville's Braxton Buck voted Week 4 Fever Star Athlete of the Week

Week 5 - Christopher Mixon, Georgiana

Georgiana's Christopher Mixon wins Fever Star Athlete of the Week

Week 6 winner: Walker Motley, Billingsley

Fever Chain delivered to Billingsley's Walker Motley

Week 7 winner: Montgomery Academy’s Trey Lindsey

Montgomery Academy's Trey Lindsey wins Fever Star Athlete of the Week

Week 8 winner: Prattville Christian’s Preston Cox

Prattville Christian's Preston Cox wins Fever Star Athlete of the Week

Week 9 winner: Montgomery Catholic’s CJ Person

Montgomery Catholic's CJ Person wins Fever Star Athlete of the Week

Week 10 winner: ACA’s Reece Solar

ACA's Reece Solar wins Fever Star Athlete of the Week

Week 11 winner: Stanhope Elmore’s Kerenski McGhee

Kerenski McGhee wins week 11 Fever Star Athlete of the Week

Week 12 winner: Highland Home’s K.J. Hall

Highland Home's K.J. Hall presented with Fever Chain

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.