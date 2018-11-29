Candyland returns to Andalusia

ANDALUSIA, AL (WSFA) - It’s that time of year in Andalusia!
The 5th annual Candyland opens to the public this Saturday on the courthouse square but on Friday the city will hold a ribbon cutting to officially open for festivities.
The city started Candyland five years ago and is made up of playhouses and a huge Christmas tree. The idea was to bring children downtown and help them celebrate the Christmas season.
City leaders say they average around 10,000 visitors per Christmas season.
Candyland helped Andalusia land one of the top destinations to visit during Christmas by County Living Magazine. The magazine ranked the city number 3 out of 30 cities.
