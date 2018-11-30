12’s Day of Giving coming up Friday, Dec. 6

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The 2019 12′s Day of Giving is coming up Friday, Dec. 6.
Join us for this annual event between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Walmart on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery.
We will be accepting donations of non-perishable food, new toys and cash.
All donations will benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank, Toys For Tots and Christmas Clearinghouse.
You can also drop off donations early at several locations:
- WSFA 12 News
- Dixie Electric
- Auburn University at Montgomery – Library Tower
- Wind Creek Wetumpka
- Wind Creek Montgomery
