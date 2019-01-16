Skip to content
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Weather 101
Alabama Weather Guide
Watch Live
News
Coronavirus
Weather
Sports
TV
About Us
Home
Watch Live
Election Results
Submit Photos & Videos
Download our apps
We're Open: Shop Local
News
Recent Video
Coronavirus
12 News Defenders
Crime
Alabama Politics
Decision 2020
Business
National
Education
Health
Food
Gas Prices
Weather
Weather Blog
Radar
Hurricane Coverage
First Alert Stormtracker
Montgomery Regional Airport Air Traffic Map
What is First Alert Weather Day?
First Alert Weather Radio Partners
Download the Severe Weather Magnet
Weather 101
Alabama Weather Guide
Sketch the Sky
Sports
NCAA
Friday Night Football Fever
Scoreboard
Community
Class Act
Alabama Live
County Road 12
Heart Gallery Alabama
Events Calendar
Families of the Year Awards
TV
Schedule
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Editorials
Jobs
Special Coverage
Trail Of Hope - The Struggle For Equality
Trail of Hope - Episode 2
By
Staff
|
January 16, 2019 at 12:50 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 9:36 AM
47
Currently in
Montgomery, AL
Full Forecast
RELATED CONTENT
Quiet, cool start to the week
Temperatures will gradually warm up as the work week progresses!
By
Amanda Curran
Published 16m at 9:25 AM
TechMGM hosts Computer Science Education Week events and competition
By
Bethany Davis
1h
1h
Poets, activists express concern about language in Alabama’s constitution
By
Courtney Chandler
2h
2h
Police searching for missing 75-year-old Birmingham woman
By
WBRC Staff
4h
4h
Showers this evening, Dry workweek ahead
Temperatures go from below-average to above-average during the workweek
By
Lee Southwick
December 6
December 6